Walcott returning to Crunch

The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Daniel Walcott to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

The Crunch franchise leader in games played (378), Walcott enters his ninth season with Syracuse in 2023-24 after establishing career highs with 13 goals, 19 assists, 32 points and a plus-12 rating in 67 games last year.

In 379 career AHL games with Syracuse and Hartford, Walcott has totaled 38 goals and 73 assists for 111 points. He has also recorded one goal and five assists in 30 postseason games, including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2017.

Walcott is also a four-time team winner of the IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year award for his work in the Syracuse community.

A native of Ile-Perrot, Que., Walcott was a fifth-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2014 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay on June 1, 2015. He made his NHL debut with the Lightning on May 10, 2021, against Florida.