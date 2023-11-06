Wild’s Wallstedt named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending November 5, 2023.

Wallstedt stopped 57 of the 60 shots he faced over two starts for the Wild last week, good for a .950 save percentage.

Coming off a six-goal outing in his previous appearance, Wallstedt bounced back and made 30 saves to backstop Iowa to a 3-1 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday. He then made 27 saves on Sunday, allowing only a pair of power-play goals in a 4-2 win over Texas.

Wallstedt has made six starts in 2023-24 and has a record of 4-2-0 with a 2.35 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and one shutout. As a rookie last season, he went 18-15-5 with a 2.68 GAA and a .908 save percentage, represented the Wild organization at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic, and earned a spot on the 2022-23 AHL Top Prospects Team.

A 20-year-old native of Vasteras, Sweden, Wallstedt was a first-round selection (20th overall) by Minnesota in the 2021 NHL Draft.