WBS Penguins acquire Abbandonato, Headrick

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have acquired forward Peter Abbandonato and defenseman Owen Headrick from the Chicago Wolves in exchange for future considerations.

Abbandonato has notched one goal and two assists in 12 games with Chicago this season, his fifth pro campaign. He attended training camp this fall with the Pittsburgh Penghuins.

The Laval, Que., native set career highs with 11 goals, 35 assists and 46 points in 66 games with his hometown Rocket in 2022-23, and has totaled 27 goals and 69 assists for 96 points in 171 career AHL games with Chicago, Laval and Syracuse.

Headrick has appeared in five games with the Wolves this season, collecting his first career AHL point with an assist at Tucson on Nov. 3.

Headrick recorded 15 goals and 39 assists in 61 games with Idaho (ECHL) last season, leading all league defensemen in scoring. The second-year pro has played nine career games in the AHL with Chicago, Texas and Syracuse.