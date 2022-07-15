WBS Penguins sign Lizotte

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed defenseman Jon Lizotte to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Lizotte returns to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he began his pro career in 2019 following his senior season at St. Cloud State University. He played two full seasons with the AHL Penguins before joining the Minnesota Wild organization last year.

In 56 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild in 2021-22, Lizotte recorded two goals and seven assists. He made his NHL debut with Minnesota on Oct. 28, 2021, against Seattle.

In 150 career AHL contests, Lizotte has totaled six goals and 31 assists for 37 points.