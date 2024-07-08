WBS Penguins sign Renouf

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed defenseman Dan Renouf to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

A two-time Calder Cup champion, Renouf played 63 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2023-24, notching five goals and 16 assists for 21 points while ranking second in the league in plus/minus rating (+34).

The eight-year pro has skated in 459 career AHL games with Providence, Grand Rapids, Colorado and Charlotte, totaling 19 goals and 99 assists for 118 points along with a cumulative plus-102 rating. He has added three goals and five assists in 42 postseason outings, winning championships with the Griffins in 2017 and the Checkers in 2019.

Renouf originally signed as a free agent with Detroit in 2016 after three seasons at the University of Maine, and has registered three assists in 24 career NHL contests with the Red Wings, Avalanche and Bruins.