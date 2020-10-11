Wedgewood returning to Devils

The New Jersey Devils have signed goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract.

Wedgewood appeared in 26 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch last season, posting a record of 13-8-2 with a 3.01 goals-against average, an .893 save percentage and one shutout. He served as the Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning’s third-string goaltender during the 2020 postseason.

Originally selected by New Jersey in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft, Wedgewood spent five-plus years playing in the Devils organization before being dealt to Arizona on Oct. 28, 2017. In 190 career AHL games with Syracuse, Rochester, Ontario and Binghamton/Albany, Wedgewood has a record of 94-59-17 with a 2.54 GAA, a .906 save percentage and 14 shutouts.

Wedgewood has played 24 games in the NHL with New Jersey and Arizona, going 7-10-5 with a 3.05 GAA, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts.