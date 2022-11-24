Wednesday wrap: Amerks rally past B’s

Here is a look at Wednesday around the AHL:

ROCHESTER 4, PROVIDENCE 3 (OT)

Linus Weissbach scored on a breakaway with 5.1 seconds left in regulation to lift Rochester to a 4-3 win over league-leading Providence. The Amerks (9-5-1-1) scored three times in the third period, with Brett Murray striking twice and former Bruin Anders Bjork getting the equalizer with 3:15 to play. Samuel Asselin had a goal and an assist for Providence (10-2-3-2), which is winless in its last four outings (0-1-2-1).

HERSHEY 2, SPRINGFIELD 1

Hunter Shepard made 26 saves, including a third-period robbery of Greg Printz, and Mason Morelli scored the winning goal minutes later as Hershey edged Springfield, 2-1. Connor McMichael scored his first goal of the season for the Bears (10-4-2-0). Martin Frk had the lone goal for the host Thunderbirds (7-7-0-3).

Thief of the night: Hunter Shepard. pic.twitter.com/HN9vdFeBwL — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 24, 2022

ROCKFORD 7, TEXAS 2

Brett Seney scored two goals and assisted on two others as the IceHogs rolled past the Stars. David Gust and Isaak Phillips each added a goal and two assists for Rockford (8-6-0-1), which hit the seven-goal mark for the second time this season. Mitchell Weeks stopped 28 of 30 shots from Texas (7-6-2-2).

ONTARIO 5, SAN JOSE 1

Quinton Byfield posted three assists in the Reign’s 5-1 win over the Barracuda. Ontario (9-5-0-1) scored three times in the opening period en route to a 5-0 lead and Pheonix Copley finished with 21 saves, allowing only a power-play goal from Tristen Robins.

BRIDGEPORT 6, HARTFORD 3

Otto Koivula notched two goals and an assist to lead Bridgeport past Hartford for the third time in as many meetings this season. The Islanders (10-3-3-0) also got a goal and an assist each from Chris Terry and Jeff Kubiak, and Arnaud Durandeau picked up three assists. Defenseman Ben Harpur led the Wolf Pack (5-6-1-3) with a goal and two assists on the night.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 5, CHARLOTTE 2

Former Checker Dustin Tokarski made 31 saves for his 199th career AHL win, backstopping the Penguins (8-5-1-1) to a 5-2 win in Charlotte. Valtteri Puustinen tallied a goal and an assist for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which is in the midst of a stretch of six games in nine nights. Henry Bowlby and Michael Del Zotto scored for the Checkers (10-5-1-1), whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

ABBOTSFORD 3, LAVAL 2

Lane Pederson’s goal late in the second period stood up as the game-winner as Abbotsford edged Laval at Place Bell. Guillaume Brisebois and Will Lockwood also scored for the Canucks (7-6-0-1), who head west to continue their six-game road trip in Calgary on Friday. The Rocket (5-10-3-0) got goals from Justin Barron and Peter Abbandonato.

SYRACUSE 5, TORONTO 3

The Crunch (7-6-1-2) won their fifth in a row behind a three-point night from Gage Goncalves. Five different Syracuse skaters found the net and Max Lagace stopped 16 of 18 shots in relief of an injured Hugo Alnefelt. Adam Gaudette scored his 11th goal of the season for the Marlies (10-5-1-0), tied for the league lead.

UTICA 3, BELLEVILLE 2

Graeme Clarke recorded a goal and an assist and Nico Daws made 26 saves to lift the Comets (5-6-1-1) to a 3-2 win over Belleville (7-8-1-0). Utica improved to 5-0-0-1 following a regulation loss this season.

TUCSON 3, SAN DIEGO 1

Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 of 31 shots as Tucson took down San Diego, 3-1. Ben McCartney and Jan Jenik scored in the opening period for the Roadrunners (9-5-1-0), and Travis Barron recorded a pair of assists. Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored the only goal for the Gulls (6-11-0-0), breaking up Prosvetov’s shutout bid with 2:24 left in regulation.