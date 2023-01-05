Wednesday wrap: Harvey-Pinard leads Rocket over Moose

Here is a look at Wednesday’s action around the AHL:

LAVAL 6, MANITOBA 3

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard notched his first AHL hat trick as the host Rocket doubled up the Moose in an inter-conference battle at Place Bell. Harvey-Pinard also picked up an assist for a four-point night, and Rem Pitlick recorded four helpers to lead Laval to its first three-game winning streak of the season. Evan Polei and Wyatt Bongiovanni tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Manitoba.

GRAND RAPIDS 3, CLEVELAND 1

Alex Nedeljkovic made 26 saves in his first AHL appearance in nearly three years to backstop Grand Rapids to a victory over the Monsters. Nedeljkovic, on a conditioning assignment from the Detroit Red Wings, kept Cleveland off the scoreboard until Owen Sillinger scored with 4:48 remaining in the game. Joel L’Esperance, Alex Chiasson and Dominik Shine scored for the Griffins.

BELLEVILLE 5, ROCHESTER 1

Egor Sokolov registered a hat trick as part of a four-point night to lead the Senators past the host Amerks. The win snapped a four-game skid overall and a six-game road losing streak for Belleville. Ridly Greig added a goal and an assist and Viktor Lodin tallied three assists, while Mads Sogaard stopped 29 of 30 shots in net.

CALGARY 3, ABBOTSFORD 0

Dustin Wolf made 29 saves for his league-leading fourth shutout of the season to lead the Wranglers over the visiting Canucks. Wolf, who has won 17 of his last 19 decisions, now ranks second in the AHL in both GAA (2.09) and save percentage (.932) while leading the league in minutes played and shots faced. Matthew Phillips scored his 19th goal of the season for Calgary, tying him for the league lead.

BAKERSFIELD 3, ONTARIO 2

Making his first appearance since suffering an injury back on Nov. 15, Calvin Pickard took a shutout into the third period and finished with 46 saves as the Condors beat the Reign. Bakersfield was 4-13-0 in the 17 games that Pickard missed. Raphael Lavoie scored twice for the Condors; Austin Wagner and Taylor Ward had the Ontario goals.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 5, CHARLOTTE 3

Sam Houde opened the scoring 1:13 into the game and then gave the Penguins the lead for good late in the second period with his second goal of the night as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took the opener of a two-game home set with the Checkers. Houde has four goals in his last three contests; he began the season with three goals in his first 20 contests. Alex Nylander, Valtteri Puustinen and Drake Caggiula all chipped in with a goal and an assist for the Pens.

PROVIDENCE 5, BRIDGEPORT 2

Oskar Steen scored the go-ahead goal with 7:03 remaining to send the Bruins to victory in Bridgeport. Jakub Lauko added another goal just 13 seconds later and Joona Koppanen capped Providence’s three-goal third period with an empty-netter late. The Bruins, who have won three in a row, finish up an eight-game road swing with another visit to the Islanders on Saturday.

COACHELLA VALLEY 4, COLORADO 2

John Hayden scored a power-play goal with 4:59 left in regulation, snapping a 2-2 tie and sending the Firebirds to their sixth win in a row. Hayden, Andrew Poturalski, Austin Poganski and Max McCormick all picked up a goal and an assist in the game for Coachella Valley, and Joey Daccord stopped 17 shots to pick up the win in net. Jean-Luc Foudy and Charles Hudon scored for the Eagles.

SAN JOSE 4, HENDERSON 3 (SO)

The Barracuda snapped an eight-game losing streak with a shootout win over the visiting Silver Knights. It was San Jose’s fourth win in five meetings with Henderson this season. Luke Johnson scored in regulation and again in the shootout for the Barracuda, and Aaron Dell made 32 saves before denying both Silver Knights shootout attempts. Gage Quinney had a pair of goals for Henderson.