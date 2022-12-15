Wednesday wrap: Pederson paces Canucks to win

Here is a look at Wednesday around the AHL:

ABBOTSFORD 5, SAN DIEGO 4

Lane Pederson needed less than a period to record his third career AHL hat trick and the Canucks held off the Gulls to improve to 8-2-1-0 in their last 11 games. Pederson, who has scored 10 goals in his last seven outings, helped Abbotsford build a 4-1 lead by the 11:39 mark of the opening period, and Danila Klimovich scored what proved to be the winning goal with 4:20 to play in the third. Rocco Grimaldi had a goal and two assists and Nikolas Brouillard tied a club record with four assists for San Diego, which saw its losing streak reach nine games.

HENDERSON 5, SAN JOSE 0

Laurent Brossoit stopped all 31 shots he faced for his 10th career AHL shutout as the Silver Knights beat the Barracuda for the first time in four tries. It was the fourth win in a row overall for Henderson, which got two goals from Byron Froese and three assists from Brendan Brisson. Ivan Morozov and Pavel Dorofeyev added a goal and an assist.

COACHELLA VALLEY 4, TUCSON 3

Ryker Evans scored with 4:41 left in regulation to snap a 3-3 tie and send the Firebirds to victory. Coachella Valley entered the third period down by two before Carsen Twarynski and Luke Henman scored to pull the Firebirds even. Travis Barron, Ryan McGregor and Ben McCartney scored for the Roadrunners.

HARTFORD 4, MILWAUKEE 3 (SO)

Will Cuylle notched a goal and an assist in regulation before scoring the decisive shootout goal to lift the Wolf Pack past the Admirals. Tanner Fritz also recorded a goal and an assist for Hartford, and Austin Rueschhoff chipped in his first goal of the season. Tommy Novak and former Wolf Pack captain Cole Schneider tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Milwaukee.

LAVAL 5, UTICA 2

Anthony Richard scored his league-leading 18th goal of the season and set up three others as the Rocket shot down the Comets in Utica. Lucas Condotta, Joël Teasdale and Alex Belzile staked Laval to an early 3-0 lead against Mackenzie Blackwood, making his first start for the Comets on a conditioning loan from New Jersey. Samuel Laberge scored both Utica goals on the night.

SPRINGFIELD 2, BRIDGEPORT 1 (OT)

Jake Neighbours scored 3:03 into overtime as the Thunderbirds beat the Islanders in Bridgeport. Nikita Alexandrov gave Springfield a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal in the first period, and that held up until Vincent Sevigny tied it for the Isles with 11:58 to play in the third. Joel Hofer made 26 saves to pick up the win in net; Cory Schneider stopped 32 shots in defeat.