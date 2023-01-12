Wednesday wrap: Penguins tame Bears in OT

Here is a look at Wednesday’s action around the AHL:

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 4, HERSHEY 3 (OT)

Jonathan Gruden scored his second goal of the night with 29 seconds gone in overtime as the Penguins knocked off the first-place Bears at Giant Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored three times in the second period, including the first career pro goals from both Lukas Svejkovsky and Raivis Ansons, to take a 3-0 lead into the final frame. But Hershey responded, tying the game on Mike Sgarbossa‘s second goal of the game with 24.6 seconds remaining in regulation. The Penguins are 5-2-1-2 against the Bears this season, including 3-1-0-1 in Chocolatetown.

TORONTO 3, MANITOBA 2

Joseph Blandisi scored on a power play midway through the third period, breaking a 2-2 deadlock and sending the Marlies to their fourth straight win. Adam Gaudette and Logan Shaw also scored for division-leading Toronto, which has just one regulation loss since Dec. 9 (10-1-0-1). Oskari Salminen finished with 28 saves for the visiting Moose, including denying a pair of penalty shot attempts in the third period.

LEHIGH VALLEY 3, BRIDGEPORT 1

Max Willman‘s fluke goal midway through the second period stood up as the game-winner as the Phantoms defeated the Islanders in Bridgeport. Alex Brooks and Bobby Brink also scored for Lehigh Valley, and Felix Sandstrom stopped 35 shots to earn the win. Former Phantom Andy Andreoff netted the lone goal for the Isles, who are 0-8-2-1 in their last 11. The teams meet again Friday in Allentown.

HARTFORD 3, CHARLOTTE 2

Ben Tardif and Lauri Pajuniemi scored 69 seconds apart early in the third period and the Wolf Pack held on for a 3-2 win over the Checkers. Hartford had never won a game in regulation at Charlotte before sweeping their two-game visit this week. Tanner Fritz also scored, and Louis Domingue followed his shutout on Tuesday with a 23-save effort. Ethan Keppen and Henry Bowlby scored for the Checkers.

IOWA 5, GRAND RAPIDS 2

Sammy Walker‘s goal in the final minute of the second period snapped a 2-2 tie and sent the Wild to their third straight victory. Nic Petan scored a power-play goal, Michael Milne converted on a penalty shot, and Zane McIntyre turned aside 32 of 34 shots for Iowa. Kyle Criscuolo and Chase Pearson had the Griffins’ goals.

ELSEWHERE

Andreas Johnsson scored 1:01 into overtime to give Utica a 3-2 victory over visiting Cleveland; the Comets are 10-0-2-0 in their last 12 games… Malcolm Subban made 41 saves to lead Rochester to a 3-1 win over Laval… Lias Andersson tallied two goals and an assist for Ontario in a 6-3 win at Henderson… Markus Nurmi scored twice and Devin Cooley made 27 saves as Milwaukee doubled up Tucson, 6-3… Lukas Dostal turned aside 29 shots for San Diego in a 5-2 win over San Jose; the Gulls have won five of their last seven.