Wednesday wrap: Savoie’s hat trick lifts Condors

Here is a look at Wednesday’s action around the AHL:

BAKERSFIELD 5, SAN DIEGO 1

Rookie Carter Savoie recorded his first pro hat trick, scoring once in each period to lead the Condors past the Gulls in Bakersfield. James Hamblin and Brad Malone also scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 29 shots as the Condors defeated San Diego for the third time in as many meetings this season. Pavol Regenda had the lone goal for the Gulls, his sixth in the last 10 games.

CALGARY 3, ABBOTSFORD 2 (OT)

Matthew Phillips scored his league-leading 22nd goal of the season just six seconds into overtime as the Wranglers snapped a two-game slide with a win over the host Canucks. It was the first of three meetings this week between the clubs. Brett Sutter and Colton Poolman also scored for Calgary and Dustin Wolf made 29 saves to improve to 22-5-0 this season. Vasily Podkolzin and Arshdeep Bains scored to help Abbotsford earn a point after trailing 2-0 in the first period.

GRAND RAPIDS 5, ROCKFORD 2

The Griffins scored four times in the first 3:58 of the game and rolled on to a win in Rockford. Danny O’Regan (:23), Wyatt Newpower (1:24) and Austin Czarnik (3:47) scored to chase IceHogs starting goaltender Dylan Wells, and Jakub Vrana greeted Mitchell Weeks with his first AHL goal of the season just 11 seconds later. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 35 saves for Grand Rapids.

TORONTO 6, BELLEVILLE 5 (SO)

Logan Shaw tallied two goals and an assist in regulation before scoring the only goal in the shootout to give the Marlies a win over the Senators. Toronto has now won six in a row and is 12-1-0-1 in its last 14 contests. Matthew Boucher ended a 17-game drought by scoring twice in the third period for Belleville to erase a 5-3 deficit.

ELSEWHERE

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 19 shots in his return to the AHL, backstopping Chicago to a 6-2 win over Manitoba… Joel Hofer made 28 saves and Martin Frk and Hugh McGing scored 44 seconds apart in the second period as Springfield defeated Milwaukee, 2-1… Louie Belpedio scored with 59.8 seconds left in overtime to lift Lehigh Valley to a 2-1 win in Cleveland… Charles Hudon scored two power-play goals and added an assist to lead Colorado to a 5-2 win over visiting Ontario… Daniel Walcott’s goal with 7:32 remaining stood up as the game-winner as Syracuse edged Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 3-2… Jiri Patera made 30 saves as Henderson defeated Tucson, 4-1, for the Silver Knights’ third straight win… Alex Belzile notched two goals and an assist and Kevin Poulin made 32 saves as Laval knocked off Rochester, 5-2.