Wednesday wrap: Sens survive shootout in Belleville

Here is a look at a wild Wednesday around the AHL:

BELLEVILLE 8, CLEVELAND 7 (SO)

Jake Lucchini, Egor Sokolov and Rourke Chartier scored in the shootout to lift the Senators to wild 8-7 win over the visiting Monsters. Belleville, which came back from 2-0, 4-2, 6-5 and 7-6 deficits to tie the game on Dillon Heatherington’s shorthanded goal with 4:23 to play, has won two consecutive games via shootout, with their shooters going 6-for-6 on their attempts. Ridly Greig led the Sens in regulation with a goal and two assists, one of 24 skaters to record at least one point between the two clubs. Trey Fix-Wolansky notched four points (2g, 2a) for Cleveland, and Justin Richards (1g, 2a), Carson Meyer (1g, 2a) and Josh Dunne (3a) added three points each.

SYRACUSE 5, SPRINGFIELD 4 (SO)

Down three midway through the third period, Syracuse rallied for a 5-4 shootout win in a school-day matinee in Springfield. Darren Raddysh and Simon Ryfors scored with the goaltender out for an extra attacker, and Declan Carlile netted the tying goal with 2:49 left in regulation as the Crunch earned their third win in a row. The Thunderbirds were 4-for-5 on the power play in the game, but wound up outshot by a 44-18 margin overall.

ROCKFORD 5, GRAND RAPIDS 1

Defenseman Ian Mitchell notched two goals and two assists to pace the IceHogs to a 5-1 matinee win in Grand Rapids. Mitchell has five points in three games since joining Rockford from the parent Chicago Blackhawks last week. Lukas Reichel and Buddy Robinson each had a goal and an assist for the IceHogs, and Dylan Wells stopped 29 of 30 shots in net.

CHARLOTTE 3, HARTFORD 2 (SO)

The Checkers improved to 4-0-1-0 against the Wolf Pack this season with a 3-2 shootout victory. Riley Nash posted a goal and an assist in regulation and Alex Lyon stopped 25 of 27 shots for Charlotte. Alex Whelan scored for Hartford, and rookie Matthew Rempe potted his first professional goal.

LAVAL 4, ABBOTSFORD 2

Laval opened a four-game homestand and snapped a four-game home losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Abbotsford. Anthony Richard scored twice for the Rocket, his league-leading 10th and 11th goals of the season, and Cayden Primeau turned aside 41 shots in net. Tristen Nielsen and Lane Pederson scored power-play goals for the Canucks, who were playing the first of six straight on the road.

SAN JOSE 3, SAN DIEGO 0

Strauss Mann made 21 saves for his first career AHL shutout, backstopping the Barracuda to a 3-0 win over the visiting Gulls in Roy Sommer’s first game back in San Jose as a visiting coach. Jasper Weatherby, Scott Reedy and Andrew Agozzino scored for the Barracuda, who are 5-3-0-1 at their new Tech CU Arena. San Diego got 39 saves from Lukas Dostal but was shut out for the second time in six days.

TUCSON 6, HENDERSON 2

The Roadrunners avenged Tuesday’s 7-1 loss with a 6-2 victory in their rematch with the Silver Knights, ending a four-game slide. Michael Carcone and Ronald Knot had a goal and an assist each for Tucson and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29 shots. The Roadrunners scored four times on 11 shots in the opening period to chase Henderson starter Jiri Patera.