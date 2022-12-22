Wednesday wrap: Sutter shines in 1,000th game

Here is a look at Wednesday’s action around the AHL:

CALGARY 5, ONTARIO 2

Brett Sutter scored a shorthanded goal and assisted on another one during the same penalty to lead the Wranglers to victory in his 1,000th regular-season AHL game. After Calgary had fallen behind 2-0, Sutter’s goal — the 17th shorthanded marker of his career — put the Wranglers in front to stay, and Kevin Rooney’s shortie 70 seconds later made it 4-2. Connor Zary also had a goal and an assist and Dustin Wolf made 38 saves to help Calgary to its 16th win in 19 games. Lias Andersson scored both goals for the Reign.

ABBOTSFORD 6, SAN JOSE 3

Phil Di Giuseppe notched a goal and two assists as the Canucks doubled up the Barracuda. Justin Dowling and Will Lockwood scored 1:07 apart late in the second period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 Abbotsford lead, and Jack Rathbone netted his first AHL goal of the season on a third-period power play. Collin Delia finished with 31 saves for the Canucks. Andrew Agozzino, Max Veronneau and Danil Gushchin scored for San Jose.

COLORADO 4, BAKERSFIELD 3

Charles Hudon scored twice on the power play to help the Eagles get past the Condors in Loveland. Shane Bowers notched a goal and an assist, and Cal Burke’s goal with 12:27 remaining stood up as the game-winner. Jonas Johansson turned aside 31 shots in net for Colorado. Yanni Kaldis led Bakersfield with a pair of goals.

MANITOBA 5, IOWA 3

Cole Maier scored twice and added an assist as the Moose knocked off the Wild in Des Moines. After a scoreless first period, Maier scored both Manitoba goals in the second, and helped set up Evan Polei’s marker in the opening minute of the final frame. Dominic Toninato and Jeff Malott also scored for the Moose, and Oskari Salminen finished the night with 27 saves. Adam Beckman picked up a goal and an assist for Iowa.

ROCKFORD 3, TEXAS 2

Lukas Reichel tied the game with 2:38 left in regulation and David Gust scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the IceHogs a 3-2 victory and snap the Stars’ eight-game winning streak. Alec Regula also scored and Dylan Wells turned aside 27 shots for Rockford, which has been responsible for two of Texas’s five home losses this season. Marian Studenic had a goal and an assist for the Stars, giving him nine points in his last seven contests.

MILWAUKEE 5, CHICAGO 2

Yaroslav Askarov stopped 28 shots and five different Admirals found the net in their victory over the Wolves. Milwaukee ended a four-game winless skid as Askarov improved to 8-1-2 in his last 11 decisions. Kiefer Sherwood’s power-play goal in the final minute of the opening period gave the Admirals the lead for good. Jordan Gross chipped in with two assists. Anttoni Honka and Noel Gunler scored for Chicago.

HERSHEY 4, LEHIGH VALLEY 2

Ethen Frank scored his second goal of the game with 9:38 to play, snapping a 2-2 tie and sending the Bears to their fifth win in as many meetings with the Phantoms this season. Hershey, 11-2-0-1 in its last 14 games, has opened up a five-point lead atop the Atlantic Division. Connor McMichael and Mason Morelli also scored for the Bears, and Hunter Shepard made 27 saves in his return from Washington. Artem Anisimov and Elliot Desnoyers scored for Lehigh Valley.

BELLEVILLE 3, WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 1

Brennan Saulnier and Ridly Greig scored in the third period to lift the Senators over the visiting Penguins. Greig’s goal came on a penalty shot. Jayce Hawryluk potted a power-play goal for Belleville, and Mads Sogaard stopped 24 of 25 shots in net. Xavier Ouellet had the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, his second in as many nights after going scoreless over the first 24 games of the season.

SYRACUSE 2, LAVAL 1

Jack LaFontaine made 31 saves in his first AHL appearance of the season, backstopping the Crunch to a victory over the Rocket in the teams’ first meeting since Laval eliminated Syracuse from the Calder Cup Playoffs in May. Gemel Smith and Lucas Edmonds scored 1:11 apart to give the Crunch an early 2-0 lead and LaFontaine shut down the Rocket until Rafaël Harvey-Pinard broke through with 43.2 seconds left in the game. Syracuse has won four in a row.