West all square after Milwaukee takes Game 4

The Milwaukee Admirals squared the Western Conference Finals at two games apiece with a 5-2 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Thursday night.

The Ads will host Game 5 on Saturday before the series heads back to Palm Desert for Game 6 (and, if necessary, Game 7).

Isaac Ratcliffe and Joakim Kemell scored power-play goals in the second period and Michael McCarron netted a shorthanded marker 17 seconds into the third to help the Admirals to their second straight victory after falling behind 0-2 in the series.

Kemell’s goal broke a 2-2 tie and stood up as his fourth game-winner of the postseason. Since joining the Admirals in mid-March, six of Kemell’s 14 goals have been game-winning tallies.

Phil Tomasino and Egor Afanasyev notched a goal and an assist each for Milwaukee and Devin Cooley (2-0) recorded 30 saves as he made his second consecutive start.

Defensemen Jimmy Schuldt and Eddie Wittchow scored for the Firebirds, and Joey Daccord (10-7) turned aside 21 shots.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 25 – COACHELLA VALLEY 6, Milwaukee 4 | Recap/Highlights

Game 2 – Sat., May 27 – COACHELLA VALLEY 5, Milwaukee 3 | Recap/Highlights

Game 3 – Mon., May 29 – MILWAUKEE 3, Coachella Valley 1 | Recap/Highlights

Game 4 – Thu., June 1 – MILWAUKEE 5, Coachella Valley 2

Game 5 – Sat., June 3 – Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 6 – Mon., June 5 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 7 – Wed., June 7 – Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern