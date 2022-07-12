Wild acquire Gustavsson from Ottawa

The Minnesota Wild have acquired goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for goaltender Cam Talbot.

Gustavsson, 24, has spent parts of the last five seasons with the AHL’s Belleville Senators, posting a record of 45-39-7 with a 3.06 goals-against average, an .898 save percentage and four shutouts in 95 appearances.

He set career bests in 2021-22 with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage while going 11-6-1 in 20 regular-season games for Belleville, helping the Senators to their first-ever trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Originally a second-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2016 NHL Draft, Gustavsson also made 18 appearances with Ottawa last season, going 5-12-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .892 save percentage. He made his NHL debut with the Senators in 2020-21 and was 5-1-2 (2.16, .933) in nine games.