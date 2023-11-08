Wild acquire Raska

The Minnesota Wild have acquired right wing Adam Raska and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Calen Addison.

Raska, 22, has played seven games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, and has totaled nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 110 AHL games with San Jose over the last three seasons.

The Sharks’ seventh-round choice in the 2020 NHL Draft, Raska has also appeared in eight games in the NHL, making his debut on Jan. 11, 2022, against Detroit.

Addison, 23, has five assists in 12 games with Minnesota this season, and 38 points in 92 career NHL contests.

He has also played 77 games in the AHL with Iowa and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team and the Central Division All-Star Team in 2020-21.