The Minnesota Wild have acquired Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for left wing Pat Maroon.

Toporowski, 22, has recorded seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 49 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins this season.

As a rookie in 2022-23, Toporowski posted 15 goals and 14 assists in 47 games for Providence.

A native of Bettendorf, Iowa, Toporowski has been assigned to the AHL’s Iowa Wild.