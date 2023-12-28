News

Wild add Franson to coaching staff

by AHL PR
JustSports Photography

The Iowa Wild have named Cody Franson as an assistant coach.

Franson, 36, played 15 professional seasons from 2007 to 2022, including 283 games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Rockford and Hershey as well as 550 games in the NHL with Nashville, Toronto, Buffalo and Chicago.

The native of Sicamous, B.C., was a third-round draft pick by Nashville in 2005.

Franson joins head coach Brett McLean, assistant Ben Simon and goaltending coach Richard Bachman on Iowa’s staff. He replaces Patrick Dwyer, who was named an assistant coach of the parent Minnesota Wild on Nov. 28.

Related Posts

Wallstedt continues to take steps forward
Wild’s Wallstedt named AHL Player of the Week
Iowa’s Dwyer joins Minnesota Wild coaching staff
How the Wild became the Wookiees