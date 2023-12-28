Wild add Franson to coaching staff

The Iowa Wild have named Cody Franson as an assistant coach.

Franson, 36, played 15 professional seasons from 2007 to 2022, including 283 games in the AHL with Milwaukee, Rockford and Hershey as well as 550 games in the NHL with Nashville, Toronto, Buffalo and Chicago.

The native of Sicamous, B.C., was a third-round draft pick by Nashville in 2005.

Franson joins head coach Brett McLean, assistant Ben Simon and goaltending coach Richard Bachman on Iowa’s staff. He replaces Patrick Dwyer, who was named an assistant coach of the parent Minnesota Wild on Nov. 28.