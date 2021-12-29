Wild, Blues make trade

The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Nolan Stevens from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Will Bitten.

Stevens, 25, has notched three goals and nine assists for 12 points in 20 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds this season, his fourth pro campaign.

A fifth-round pick by the Blues in the 2016 NHL Draft, Stevens has played 156 games in the AHL with San Antonio, Utica and Springfield, totaling 27 goals and 52 assists for 79 points.

Stevens is the younger son of American Hockey League Hall of Famer John Stevens.

Bitten, 23, has recorded three goals and five assists for eight points in 23 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season.

The fourth-year pro has skated in 168 career AHL games with Iowa, totaling 31 goals and 46 assists for 77 points. He also as five assists in 11 postseason contests.

Bitten was originally a third-round pick by Montreal in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Minnesota in a trade on Oct. 3, 2018.