Wild claim Pitlick from Nashville

The Minnesota Wild have claimed forward Rem Pitlick off waivers from the Nashville Predators.

Pitlick, 24, split the 2020-21 season between the Predators and the AHL’s Chicago Wolves. He tallied two assists in 10 NHL games, along with eight goals and two assists in eight AHL contests. He was selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for February.

Originally a third-round pick by Nashville in the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick spent his rookie season with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20 and notched 20 goals and 16 assists in 63 games with the Admirals.

He made his NHL debut on Mar. 25, 2019, and has played 11 career NHL games with the Predators.

Pitlick had been re-signed to a one-year contract by Nashville on Aug. 4, 2021.