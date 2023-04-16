Wild, IceHogs lock up final two playoff spots

The Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs closed out the AHL’s regular-season schedule with wins on Sunday evening, securing the final two spots in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

After Chicago rallied for a 5-4 overtime victory over Manitoba earlier in the day, both the Wild and IceHogs needed wins in their own games to get in. Iowa knocked off Texas, 5-2, and Rockford took a 4-1 decision in Milwaukee to eliminate the defending Calder Cup champions from playoff contention.

The Wild and IceHogs will face each other in a first-round series beginning Wednesday.

The complete opening schedules for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs can be found here.