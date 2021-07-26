Wild re-sign Hammond to one-year contract

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract.

Hammond did not see any action in 2020-21, spending the season on Minnesota’s taxi squad.

He has made 165 appearances in the AHL with Rochester, Iowa, Belleville, San Antonio and Binghamton, showing a record of 78-67-12 with a 2.93 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

In 2018-19, Hammond backstopped the Iowa Wild to their first-ever appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He had a 2.46 GAA, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 11 postseason outings.

The native of Surrey, B.C., is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 GAA, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 career NHL appearances with Ottawa and Colorado.

Hammond originally signed as a free agent with Ottawa on Mar. 20, 2013, and went 14-0-1 in his first 15 NHL starts.