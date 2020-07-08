Wild re-sign Thompson to AHL contract

The Iowa Wild have re-signed defenseman Keaton Thompson to a one-year AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Thompson, 24, appeared in 45 games for Iowa in 2019-20, collecting two goals and 12 assists along with a plus-14 rating, good for second on the team in plus/minus.

A native of Devils Lake, N.D., Thompson has played four seasons in the AHL with Iowa and San Diego, totaling 11 goals and 42 assists for 53 points in 214 games. He was originally selected by Anaheim in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft, and won an NCAA championship at the University of North Dakota in 2016.