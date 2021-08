The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Mason Shaw to a two-year, two-way contract.

Shaw, 22, has spent his entire three-year pro career with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, totaling 19 goals and 42 assists for 61 points in 124 games. In 2020-21, Shaw matched a career high with eight goals and added 14 assists for 22 points in 30 contests, tied for third on the team in scoring. He also served as an alternate captain for Iowa.

Shaw was a fourth-round choice by Minnesota in the 2017 NHL Draft.