Wild sign Hammond to one-year deal

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract.

Hammond returns to the Wild organization after appearing in 33 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2019-20. He posted a record of 16-12-3 last season with a 2.53 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and four shutouts.

Hammond played for the Iowa Wild in 2018-19, helping the club to its first-ever trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

An eighth-year pro, Hammond has a record of 78-67-12 in 165 career AHL games with Rochester, Iowa, Belleville, San Antonio and Binghamton, showing a 2.93 GAA, a .905 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

The native of Surrey, B.C., is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 GAA, a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in 56 career NHL appearances with Ottawa and Colorado.

Hammond originally signed as a free agent with Ottawa on Mar. 20, 2013, and went 14-0-1 in his first 15 NHL starts.