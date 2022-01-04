Wild sign McIntyre to NHL deal

The Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Zane McIntyre to a two-way contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, the Iowa Wild have traded defenseman Doyle Somerby to the Tucson Roadrunners in exchange for future considerations.

McIntyre has made three appearances with Tucson this season, going 2-1-0 with a 2.73 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He made his season debut on Nov. 21, making 31 saves in a 2-1 victory at Iowa.

A seventh-year pro from Thief River Falls, Minn., McIntyre has compiled a record of 114-57-25 in 205 career AHL appearances with Tucson, Lehigh Valley, Utica, Binghamton and Providence, with a 2.51 GAA, a .910 save percentage and 14 shutouts. He was a Second Team AHL All-Star in 2016-17, and played in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic.

McIntyre also made his NHL debut in 2016-17 and appeared in eight games with Boston (0-4-1, 3.97, .858). He was originally selected by the Bruins in the sixth round at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Somerby has recorded one assist in 14 games with Iowa this season. He has totaled 11 goals and 32 assists for 43 points in 203 career AHL games with Iowa, Tucson and Cleveland.

A native of Marblehead, Mass., Somerby was a fifth-round choice by the New York Islanders in the 2012 NHL Draft.