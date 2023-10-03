Wild sign Shaw to AHL contract

The Iowa Wild have signed forward Mason Shaw to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Shaw, 24, enters his seventh pro season in 2023-24, spent entirely with the Wild organization. Last year, he was named captain of the Iowa club and played in two games before being recalled to Minnesota, where he recorded seven goals and 10 assists in 59 NHL contests.

Originally a fourth-round choice by Minnesota in the 2017 NHL Draft, Shaw has collected 39 goals and 75 assists for 114 points in 188 career AHL games. He also has 17 points in 62 games in the NHL.