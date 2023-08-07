Wild sign Teasdale to AHL contract

The Iowa Wild have signed forward Joel Teasdale to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Teasdale joins the Wild after three seasons with the Laval Rocket. He set career highs in 2022-23 with 23 goals, 15 assists and 38 points over 58 games with the Rocket. Teasdale also made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens, posting one assist in two games.

A native of St-Julie, Que., Teasdale played 128 career games with Laval and totaled 46 goals and 38 assists for 84 points.

Teasdale was named MVP of the Memorial Cup tournament in 2019 when he led Rouyn-Noranda to the Canadian Hockey League championship.