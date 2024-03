SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilson has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Mar. 9.

Wilson will miss Lehigh Valley’s games today (Mar. 10) at Bridgeport, Wednesday (Mar. 13) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Friday (Mar. 15) at Providence.