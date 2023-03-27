News

Firebirds’ Wittchow suspended for one game

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced that Coachella Valley Firebirds defenseman Eddie Wittchow has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Henderson on Mar. 25.

Wittchow was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Coachella Valley’s game Wednesday (Mar. 29) vs. Bakersfield.

Related Posts

Fuhr enjoying broadcast role with Firebirds
Firebirds clinch spot in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
Firebirds’ McCormick named AHL Player of the Week
At long last, Firebirds are home