Wolf gets call from Flames

The Calgary Flames recalled goaltender Dustin Wolf from the Calgary Wranglers on Thursday.

Wolf has appeared in six games this season for the Wranglers, going 5-1-0 with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

The 22-year-old Wolf is coming off a 2022-23 season in which he was voted the American Hockey League’s most valuable player and won his second consecutive Baz Bastien Award as the league’s top goaltender after leading the league in wins (42), GAA (2.09), save percentage (.932) and shutouts (seven). He also played more minutes (3,238), faced more shots (1,653) and made more saves (1,540) than any other goaltender in the league, backstopping the Wranglers to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s regular-season champions. In addition to the Bastien Award, Wolf captured the Harry “Hap” Holmes Memorial Award, given to the goaltender(s) on the team that allows the fewest goals in the regular season, and was the co-MVP of the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge.

The native of Gilroy, Calif., was a seventh-round choice by the Flames in the 2019 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut on Apr. 12, 2023, stopping 23 shots in a 3-1 win over San Jose.

In 111 career AHL contests, Wolf has a record of 82-21-6 with a 2.24 GAA, a .927 save percentage and eight shutouts.