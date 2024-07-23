Wolf Pack agree to terms with Sucese

The Hartford Wolf Pack have agreed to terms with forward Nate Sucese on a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Sucese played all 72 games for the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 2023-24 and set career highs with 23 goals, 14 assists and 37 points.

In 220 AHL games over four seasons with Chicago, Iowa and Tucson, Sucese has totaled 44 goals and 37 assists for 81 points.

The native of Fairport, N.Y., played four years at Penn State University and is the program’s career leader in goals (61) and points (140).