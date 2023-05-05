Wolf Pack oust Bruins with Game 4 shutout

Dylan Garand made 32 saves to backstop the Hartford Wolf Pack into the next round with a 4-0 win over Providence in Game 4 of their Atlantic Division semifinal series on Friday night.

The Wolf Pack eliminated the regular-season division champion Bruins, three games to one, and will face Hershey in the division finals beginning Thursday.

After giving up six goals in a Game 3 loss, Hartford clamped down and blanked the Bruins for the second time in the series. The Wolf Pack have allowed a total of three goals in their five wins this postseason.

Turner Elson and Ryan Carpenter each posted a goal and an assist for Hartford, and Jake Leschyshyn netted his first two goals of the playoffs.

Garand (5-1) finished the series with a 1.26 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage in four starts.

Brandon Bussi (1-3) stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Bruins, who have lost five consecutive playoff series since reaching the conference finals in 2017.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Hartford 1, PROVIDENCE 0 | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., Apr. 29 – Hartford 2, PROVIDENCE 1 | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Providence 6, HARTFORD 3 | Recap

Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – HARTFORD 4, Providence 0