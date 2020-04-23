Wolf Pack re-sign LoVerde, Geertsen

The Hartford Wolf Pack announced that they have re-signed defensemen Vincent LoVerde and Mason Geertsen to AHL contracts for the 2020-21 season.

LoVerde, a ninth-year pro, has tallied four goals and 17 assists for 21 points in 62 games with Hartford this season. He leads the Wolf Pack with a plus/minus rating of plus-17.

A two-time Calder Cup champion (2015, 2018), LoVerde has skated in 494 regular-season games in the AHL with Hartford, Toronto, Ontario and Manchester, collecting 49 goals and 124 assists for 152 points with a cumulative plus-115 rating.

In 78 Calder Cup Playoff games, he has three goals and 20 assists for 23 points and a plus-31 rating.

Geertsen, 25, has notched eight assists in 60 games with Hartford this season, as well as a team-high 109 penalty minutes.

Originally selected by Colorado in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Geertsen has skated in 277 career AHL games with Hartford, Colorado, San Antonio and Lake Erie, totaling six goals and 39 assists for 45 points.