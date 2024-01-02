Wolf Pack sign Anisimov to tryout

The Hartford Wolf Pack have agreed to terms with forward Artem Anisimov on a professional tryout agreement.

Anisimov returns to Hartford, where he began his North American career in 2007. Anisimov played 154 games with the Wolf Pack over two seasons, including a 37-goal campaign in 2008-09 during which he was also an AHL All-Star.

Last season, Anisimov appeared in 55 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms, totaling 19 goals and 17 assists for 36 points.

Originally a second-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2006 NHL Draft, Anisimov has skated in 771 games in the National Hockey League with the Rangers, Columbus, Chicago and Ottawa, totaling 180 goals and 196 assists for 376 points.