Wolf Pack sign Lorito to AHL deal

The Hartford Wolf Pack have signed forward Matt Lorito to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Lorito began this season in Europe, skating for Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League and Dinamo Riga in the Kontinental Hockey League. He spent the 2020-21 campaign with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, tallying six goals and five assists in 27 games.

A seventh-year pro, Lorito is a two-time AHL All-Star (2017, 2018) and has appeared in 310 career regular-season AHL games with Albany, Grand Rapids, Toronto, Bridgeport and San Diego, tallying 86 goals and 140 assists for 226 points. He also has 12 goals and 12 assists in 35 postseason games and won a Calder Cup with Grand Rapids in 2017.

Undrafted out of Brown University, Lorito has one assist in two career NHL games, played with Detroit in 2016-17.