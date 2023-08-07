Wolf Pack sign Pekar

The Hartford Wolf Pack have signed forward Matej Pekar to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Pekar, 23, recorded four assists in 14 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans last season, his third pro campaign. He also made his postseason debut, appearing in the Amerks’ division semifinal game against Syracuse on Apr. 28.

Pekar added 13 goals and 11 assists in 28 games with Cincinnati in the ECHL in 2022-23.

A fourth-round selection by Buffalo in the 2018 NHL Draft, Pekar has skated in 86 AHL games for Rochester, totaling four goals and 12 assists for 16 points.