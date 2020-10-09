Wolf Pack sign Thompson

The Hartford Wolf Pack have signed forward Paul Thompson to an American Hockey League contract.

Thompson enters his 10th pro season in 2020-21 having played 582 games in the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Chicago Wolves, Albany Devils, Springfield Falcons and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. An AHL All-Star in 2015, Thompson has recorded 167 goals and 156 assists for 323 points.

The 31-year-old native of Derry, N.H., also has eight goals and six assists in 49 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Thompson, who has served as team captain in Chicago and Springfield, has appeared in 24 career games in the NHL with New Jersey and Florida, notching three assists.