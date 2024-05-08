Wolf Pack take series lead with OT victory in Game 3

Riley Nash scored his second goal of the game with 4:52 gone in overtime, giving Hartford a 3-2 victory and a 2-1 series lead over Providence in their best-of-five Atlantic Division semifinal series.

Game 4 goes Friday night at the XL Center in Hartford.

Nash redirected Blake Hillman’s point shot past Brandon Bussi as the Wolf Pack rebounded from a 6-0 loss in Game 2 with their second overtime win of this postseason.

Marc McLaughlin opened the scoring for the Bruins 5:23 into the game, but Nash tied it up at 7:04 and then assisted on Brennan Othmann’s first career playoff goal on a power play 1:35 later.

Former Hartford forward Jayson Megna scored his second goal of the series late in the opening frame to make bring Providence even at 2-2.

Dylan Garand (4-2) made 33 saves on the night, 18 of them in the first period to keep the game tied.

Bussi stopped 22 shots for the Bruins, who have lost 12 of their last 13 trips to overtime in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

(Hartford leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – Hartford 4, PROVIDENCE 3

Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – PROVIDENCE 6, Hartford 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – HARTFORD 3, Providence 2 (OT)

Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Hartford at Providence, 3:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern