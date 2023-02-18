Wolves acquire Senyshyn from Comets

The Chicago Wolves have acquired forward Zach Senyshyn from the Utica Comets for future considerations.

Senyshyn has recorded six goals and three assists in 37 games with Utica in 2022-23, his sixth pro season. He signed an AHL deal with Utica on Oct. 3, 2022.

Last season, Senyshyn skated in 67 AHL games between Providence and Belleville, setting career highs in goals (19) and points (34). In 296 career AHL games, he has recorded 65 goals and 57 assists for 122 points.

Originally a first-round choice (15th overall) by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft, Senyshyn has collected one goal and two assists in 16 career NHL games with Boston and Ottawa.