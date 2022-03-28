Wolves add Panik on loan from Islanders

The New York Islanders have reassigned forward Richard Panik to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Panik has played in 28 games with the Bridgeport Islanders this season, recording seven goals and five assists for 12 points. He also collected one assist in four appearances with New York.

An 11th-year pro, Panik won a Calder Cup title as a rookie with the Norfolk Admirals in 2011-12 and was an AHL All-Star in 2013. He has totaled 60 goals and 71 assists for 131 points in 194 AHL games with Norfolk, Syracuse, Toronto and Bridgeport.

Panik has played 521 games in the NHL with the Islanders, Detroit, Washington, Arizona, Chicago, Toronto and Tampa Bay, registering 88 goals and 107 assists for 195 points. He was originally a second-round pick by the Lightning in the 2009 NHL Draft.