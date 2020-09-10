Wolves, Checkers announce new affiliations

The Chicago Wolves and Charlotte Checkers both announced new National Hockey League affiliation agreements on Thursday.

The Wolves have entered into a three-year partnership with the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, while the Checkers have reached a multi-year agreement to serve as the top development club for the NHL’s Florida Panthers. Both affiliations begin with the upcoming 2020-21 season.

“We are proud to be affiliated with such a historically and financially successful American Hockey League franchise,” said Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell. “I’m confident our prospects will receive first-class treatment in Chicago, while continuing to be guided by coaches, management and trainers who work closely with the parent club in Raleigh.”

“It’s an exciting day for the Panthers and Checkers organizations,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “Building success and establishing a strong culture at the American Hockey League level is vital to the development of our young players. The Checkers have built a winning culture, culminating in a 2019 Calder Cup championship. We feel that with this affiliation, our prospects will be in the right environment to grow and develop into National Hockey League players.”