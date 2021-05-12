Wolves claim another division crown

With a 7-0 win over Grand Rapids on Wednesday night, the Chicago Wolves have secured the Sam Pollock Trophy as the champions of the AHL’s Central Division for 2020-21.

It is the Wolves’ fourth Central Division title in the last five years, and their ninth first-place finish in 20 seasons of play in the AHL.

Chicago, in its first season affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes and also serving as affiliate for the Nashville Predators in 2020-21, has a record of 20-8-1-2 (.694) with two games remaining on its schedule.