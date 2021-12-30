Wolves, IceHogs games postponed this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves and the Rockford IceHogs, the following games have been postponed:
- Fri., Dec. 31 – Chicago at Rockford (AHL Game #432)
- Sat., Jan. 1 – Rockford at Chicago (AHL Game #438)
- Sun., Jan. 2 – Grand Rapids at Chicago (AHL Game #445)
The Wolves and IceHogs organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.