News

Wolves, IceHogs games postponed this weekend

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves and the Rockford IceHogs, the following games have been postponed:

  • Fri., Dec. 31 – Chicago at Rockford (AHL Game #432)
  • Sat., Jan. 1 – Rockford at Chicago (AHL Game #438)
  • Sun., Jan. 2 – Grand Rapids at Chicago (AHL Game #445)

The Wolves and IceHogs organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

Related Posts

IceHogs’ Hardman on winding road to NHL
Thursday’s IceHogs-Admirals game postponed
AHL announces postponements for Gulls, Barracuda
AHL announces additional postponements