Wolves, IceHogs games postponed this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves and the Rockford IceHogs, the following games have been postponed:

Fri., Dec. 31 – Chicago at Rockford (AHL Game #432)

Sat., Jan. 1 – Rockford at Chicago (AHL Game #438)

Sun., Jan. 2 – Grand Rapids at Chicago (AHL Game #445)

The Wolves and IceHogs organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.