Wolves ink forward Swaney

The Chicago Wolves have signed forward Nick Swaney to an American Hockey League contract.

Swaney was limited to seven games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild in 2023-24, recording one goal and one assist.

In 123 career AHL contests with Iowa, Swaney has recorded 36 goals and 36 assists for 72 points. He notched 38 points as a rookie in 2021-22 and scored 18 goals in 2022-23, when he also made his NHL debut with Minnesota.

Swaney was a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, winning national championships in 2018 and 2019.