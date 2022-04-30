Wolves lock up Kilpatrick Trophy as regular-season champions

The Chicago Wolves have secured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL’s overall regular-season champions for the 2021-22 season.

It is the first Kilpatrick Trophy for the Wolves, who have won 10 division titles and two Calder Cups since joining the AHL in 2001.

Chicago defeated Rockford, 3-2, on Saturday, then clinched the regular-season crown when Stockton dropped a 3-1 decision to Bakersfield later in the evening. The Wolves will have home-ice advantage throughout their run in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Guided by head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Chicago did not lose back-to-back games in regulation all season and finished with a record of 50-16-5-5, good for 110 points and a .724 points percentage. The Wolves are the top development affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, who finished third overall in the National Hockey League this season (54-20-8, .707).

The Kilpatrick Trophy was instituted in 1997 and is named in honor of AHL Hall of Famer Macgregor Kilpatrick.