Wolves name Nardella head coach

The Chicago Wolves have named Bob Nardella their new head coach.

Nardella played parts of nine seasons with the Wolves winning the Calder Cup in 2002 and the International Hockey League’s Turner Cup in 1998 and 2000.

He had been an assistant coach since 2017, helping the team reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2019 and win another championship in 2022.

A native of Melrose Park, Ill., the 55-year-old Nardella also played professionally in Italy and Germany, and represented Italy in the Olympics in 1998 and 2006.