Wolves secure spot in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Chicago Wolves clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night with a 4-2 road win over the Cleveland Monsters.

The Wolves, the top development affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, improved to 40-11-5-5 (.738), including a 13-1-1-2 mark in their last 17 contests. They joined Stockton and Ontario as the first teams in the AHL postseason field.

The Wolves have won two Calder Cups (2002, 2008) and reached the Finals on two other occasions (2005, 2019) since joining the AHL in 2001. They are bidding for their fifth Central Division title in the last six years.

Chicago will be among five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division. The top three teams will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

