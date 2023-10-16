Wolves sign Comtois to AHL deal

The Chicago Wolves have signed forward Max Comtois to an American Hockey League contract.

Comtois, 24, was a second-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2017 NHL Draft and has collected 38 goals and 48 assists for 86 points in 210 NHL games with the Ducks.

Comtois has also skated in 35 games in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls, recording 10 goals and 15 assists. He added nine points in 12 games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, including scoring at 4:20 of the fourth overtime period to win the fifth-longest game in AHL history (May 3, 2019 vs. Bakersfield).

A native of Longueuil, Que., Comtois won a gold medal with Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship and served as Canadian team captain at the 2019 event.