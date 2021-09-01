Wolves sign defenseman Brickley

The Chicago Wolves have signed defenseman Daniel Brickley to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Brickley posted three goals and three assists in 23 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season, his third pro campaign.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Brickley has played 78 games in the AHL with Ontario and Manitoba, recording five goals and 15 assists for 20 points. He has also skated in five NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, notching two assists.

Brickley played three seasons at Minnesota State University before signing with the Kings as a free agent in 2018.